Emma Jean Hunter, better known by friends and family as "Mamma Jean" or "Ninny", of Hampton VA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as she was resting peacefully at her home on Sunday June 23, 2019. She was a native of Burnsville NC and preceded in death by her parents Thurman and Eva Brown; brothers Than and Dean Brown; sisters Lois Roland and Louise Hughes and grandson Darrell Hunter Jr. She is survived by Clarence, her husband of 63 years; four sons and three daughters-in-law Darrell and Sally Hunter, Alan Hunter, Tom and Tonya Hunter, and Jeff and Lisa Hunter; brothers Benny Brown and Billy Joe Brown; sisters Grace Hensley and Eloise Hensley; grandchildren Eric, Adrian, Luke, Andrea Carothers, Megan Behrns, Austin, Katelyn and Ben; great grandchildren including Courtney whom she raised as a daughter, and a host of in-laws and nephews and nieces all of whom she loved dearly. Mamma Jean sacrificially and selflessly devoted her life to being a pillar of strength to her blood family as well as extended family who adopted her as their "Mamma Jean". Her loving care and delicious cooking will be greatly missed.



Memorial services are as follows - Friday 6/28/19, Victory Baptist Church 445 Shelton Rd. Hampton VA 23663. The family will receive friends at 11AM, the Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon. The burial and graveside service will be held Sunday 06/30/19 at 12:30PM at the Hunter Cemetery located at 2482 Coxes Creek Rd. Burnsville NC 28714.



