Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
1563 Old Buckroe Rd
Hampton, VA
Emma S. Freeman Obituary
Emma S. Freeman the wife of the late Robert L. Freeman, Sr. departed this life on July 30, 2019.

Left to cherish her memories three children, Patricia, Shorane and Robert, Jr. of Hampton, VA; 11 grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; 13 Great-Great grandchildren and 1 sister Christine Thomas (Aspon) of NY.

A celebration of her full life will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1563 Old Buckroe Rd, Hampton. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 3, 2019
