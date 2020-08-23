1/1
Emma Sue Robinson
Emma Sue Robinson, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home, in Hampton, VA surrounded by family.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by her three children, Michael, Wayne, and Karna, and predeceased by her husband, Henry Lewis Robinson.

Public viewing will take place at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA, on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12PM – 6PM. The funeral will take place graveside at Hampton Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11AM. Social distancing will be required and all Attendees MUST wear a mask.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
AUG
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
