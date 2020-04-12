|
Emma Whitley Heath, 93, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at James River Convalescent Center in Newport News, VA. She was born August 8, 1926 in Faison, NC to parents, Romulus and Annie Whitley. Emma attended Business School and briefly worked at the Newport News Shipyard, however her true calling was sales. She was a top-notch salesperson for Peninsula Memorial Park for 30 years. Her empathy and care for people was evident to all with whom she came in contact.
She is predeceased by her parents, and her loving and devoted husband, Emmett Heath Jr. to whom she was married for 56 years; her two sisters, Ruby Smith and Nell Straughan as well as five brothers, R.G., William, Mitchell, Nelson and Eugene Whitley. She is survived by her son, Emmett E. Heath III and his wife, Karen of Columbia, SC and her daughter, Robin Heath of Newport News; her sister, Ann Giacalone of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Theresa Whitley of Hillsboro, IL; her two grandsons, Emmett Heath IV and his wife, Lauren of Athens, GA and Taylor Heath and his fiancée, Rachel of Greenville, SC as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held when current circumstances allow. Interment was at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family wishes to extend thankfulness for the many kindnesses extended to Emma while she was a resident at James River Convalescent Center and to Veronica at Weymouth Funeral Home for her incredible kindness at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to show their respect for Emma do so by donating their time or funds to a charity of their choosing that is providing comfort to those in need at this time. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020