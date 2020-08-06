1/1
Emmett C. Alley Jr.
1942 - 2020
Emmett C. Alley, Jr., 78, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1942, in Newport News, Virginia to the late Teresa and Emmett C. Alley, Sr.

Emmett was an active member of Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church. He was a very strong, caring, and loving father. He served in the National Guard; he was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and stamps. Emmett retired from Newport News Shipyard, a very dedicated employee to the X42 department, with 40 plus years and many fond memories.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother and father; his sisters, Eva Mulligan Waller, Mary Mulligan Huggett, Camille Alley Hopkins, Florence Alley Crandall, Kathy Alley Lancaster and his brothers, Jack Mulligan and Bill Mulligan.

Emmett is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara Ann Alley; children, Gerardine Alley Berry (Bobby), Cynthia Alley, Christopher Alley, and Charles J. Caton; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 expected great-grandchildren; sisters, Teresa Alley Hall and Thelma Alley Dease; brother, William "Bubba" Alley; 54 nieces and nephews; 54 great-nieces and nephews; and many Christian friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the building fund of Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church. A special thanks to Riverside Hospice for their dedicated and loving support. Debbie Boyd and Shelia Beacham, we will always be grateful to you.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church, Smithfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will follow the service at Peninsula Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church
AUG
8
Interment
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
