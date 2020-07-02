Emmette Ray Collier, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Emmette was born on November 30, 1934 in Wayne County, NC. He graduated from Nahunta High School in 1953 and the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School in 1957, where he worked for 40 years until his retirement in 1993. Everyone who met him would say he never met a stranger and was a man that lived a Christian life and was a true example of what all should strive to be. He had a passion for Christ, gospel music, gardening and his family. He served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon and worship leader for many years. He was a true beacon of light and love and will be missed by all that knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Levie Roland Collier and Lillie Mae Collier and two brothers, Ralph and Talmage Collier. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor Rose Collier. He leaves behind his brother, Franklin Collier; his son, Darrell Keith Collier (Jennifer) of Seaford, VA and his daughter, Cheryl Collier Ange (Scott) of Newport News, VA; his 3 grandsons, Darrell (Sandy), Justin (Erin) and Taylor; 3 granddaughters, Tonya (Anthony), Rachel (Drew) and Kaleigh; 16 great-grandchildren and many other extended family members.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Masks are required before entering the building. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Eureka Cemetery in Eureka, NC. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store