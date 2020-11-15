1/
Eneida Rosa Morrison
Eneida Rosa Morrison, a peninsula resident for over 60 years passed away on November 13, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was a member of Denbigh Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald G. Morrison, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Entombment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing are required.

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
