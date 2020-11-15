Eneida Rosa Morrison, a peninsula resident for over 60 years passed away on November 13, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was a member of Denbigh Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald G. Morrison, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Entombment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing are required.
Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com
.