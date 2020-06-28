Eric E. Burden
Alexandria, Va. - Eric E. Burden formerly of Newport News, Va departed this life June 22, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three sons Keven, Deven and Cameron Burden; a daughter Joi Crittendon; a sister Ivy Burden-Pope, a special friend, Mary Thomas; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held 5-7 P. M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 2609 Cunningham Dr. Hampton, Va. 23666.

A private service will be held on June 30, 2020.

Please keep the Burden Family in Your Prayers.

Professional services by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions
Funeral services provided by
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
June 27, 2020
Eric was a true gentleman...always smiling, happy and thoughtful...his family are in my prayers and please know he will always carry a special place in our hearts. So thankful to have shared ideas and other communication with him on social media..
Jennie easmeil alexander
Classmate
June 27, 2020
Deepest sympathy. Erick blazed the path bravely at Newport News High. He is fondly remembered by many. May you have peace in knowing you will see him again.
John & Cheryl Mays Howard
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
Rest in Heavenly peace Eric. May God bring comfort and peace to the family in this time of sorrow.
Joseph Dunn
Friend
