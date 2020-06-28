Alexandria, Va. - Eric E. Burden formerly of Newport News, Va departed this life June 22, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sons Keven, Deven and Cameron Burden; a daughter Joi Crittendon; a sister Ivy Burden-Pope, a special friend, Mary Thomas; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held 5-7 P. M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 2609 Cunningham Dr. Hampton, Va. 23666.
A private service will be held on June 30, 2020.
Please keep the Burden Family in Your Prayers.
Professional services by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.