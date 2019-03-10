|
Eric Hjalmar "Pete" Petterson, III, formally of Gloucester, passed away February 21.He was preceded in death by his parents Eric H. Petterson, Jr and Florence Petterson.Pete served in the U.S. Army, worked for the Newport News Shipyard, the Ford Motor Co., and retired from Anheuser Busch. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved the water and enjoyed sailing and diving.He is survived by his wife Claudine Petterson; daughter Laura Petterson (Darwin); sisters Charlene Hunt, Christine Maculley (George), and Irene Farrell and several nieces and nephews.At his request, services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019