Major Eric S. Holm, U.S. Air Force died recently in Tucson, Arizona. He was 36 years old. He was assigned to Headquarters, 12th Air Force as Chief, Civil Engineering Division, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base since July 2019. The family wishes to thank the Commander, 12th Air Force, the 12th AF Director of A-4 Logistics and Support, Major Holm's fellow Officers, co-workers, and many friends throughout the Air Force, for their support to his family during this difficult time. We are especially grateful for their hosting of a Unit Memorial Service for Eric on June 4, 2020. Eric loved the Air Force and was immensely proud to be serving his country. He is remembered by his Air Force co-workers for his hard work, dedication to duty and integrity. He was a kind and thoughtful person who cared about people and the airman under his supervision. He will be missed by those who knew him and worked with him. For family, Eric will be forever in our hearts and always remembered.



Eric was born in Germany in 1983 to Stephen Holm, an active duty Army Officer, and Christine Holm. Eric graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia in 2001, with highest honors. He was active in many high school activities, including the National Honor Society, and lettered in Varsity Football. He was also active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America from a young age eventually becoming an Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Virginia, on a Four-Year Air Force ROTC Scholarship, earning his BS degree in Civil Engineering in 2005. Eric was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and went on to a distinguished Air Force career completing 14 years of active duty service, as an Air Force Civil Engineer, before his untimely death. He held many important assignments, including five overseas assignments beginning in 2007. Early in his Civil Engineering career with the Air Force he was assigned to Hill AFB, UT; Cavalier AF Station, ND; and Ramstein AFB, Germany. He was deployed once to Iraq, supporting the US Army, and twice to Afghanistan in Kandahar and Jalalabad. Following these deployments, he was assigned as a Program Manager, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Contingency Construction Contracting, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Then Eric attended the Air Force Institute of Technology, Graduate School of Engineering and Management in 2015, receiving a MS in Engineering Management in April 2016. His next assignment was as Chief, Civil Engineer and Facilities Inspections, Office of the Inspector General, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. He followed this with a difficult assignment as Squadron Director of Operations, for the Department of Defense Joint Fire Fighting Training Squadron at Goodfellow AFB, Texas. His last deployment was as Chief, Engineering and Contracts, NATO Air Command, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force, Kabul, Afghanistan in 2018. Eric received many awards during his Air Force service including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal in 2018, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Air Force Commendation Medals, the Army Commendation Medal and three Air Force Achievement Medals.



Eric loved the outdoors and went hiking or traveled to enjoy nature almost every weekend. He was also an avid fitness buff who liked to run and lift weights and known for his exceptional fitness. He also volunteered to help others when he had the chance and attended local churches in the communities surrounding the Air Force bases he was assigned.



Eric is survived by his father, CW4 (USA-Ret) Stephen Holm and mother, Christine of Williamsburg, Virginia; his brother Michael Holm and wife Trish of Springfield, VA; his Grandmother, Jeanette Holm of Lorton, VA; his Grandfather, SGM (USA-Ret) Larry Seager of Heidelberg, Germany; Great Aunt and Uncle, Virginia and John Peters of Fairborn, OH; Aunt Theresa and Uncle Bruce Graham of Mechanicsville, VA; Aunt Diana Neese of Salt Lake City, UT; Uncle Jeff Holm of Stafford, VA; Aunt Simone Larson of San Antonio, TX; and many cousins: Chris Graham, Catherine Redd and Ross Graham all of Salt Lake City, Utah; Julia Graham of NC; Wendy and Terri McNulty of TN; Marissa Holm of Stafford, VA and cousin Charlotte Larson of San Antonio, TX. Eric is preceded in death by his Grandfather CW3 (USAF-Ret) Richard Holm, in Lorton, VA; Grandmother Herta Seager of Heidelberg, Germany; and Uncle MSG (USA-Ret) David Larson of San Antonio, TX.



A viewing was held for family on June 9, 2020 at the Bucktrout Funeral Home, Williamsburg, VA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a funeral and memorial service will be held for family and friends the first part of October 2020.



