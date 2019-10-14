|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Shane Murphy announces his passing on October 3, 2019, just before his forty fifth birthday. Eric was a lifetime resident of Newport News, VA.
He attended Thomas Nelson Community College where he earned multiple summa cum laude degrees and certifications in IT and communications. He was approaching his twentieth year working at TNCC. As a Telecommunications and Network Analyst Senior, Eric was a cherished member of the IT family and the go-to guy for the entire campus.
Eric was a computer geek from an early age and was the virus fighter, trouble shooter, and photograph restorer for grateful family and friends. His homemade key lime pies and fresh rockfish tacos are among his signature dishes that his family will miss.
Eric relished his trips to the Florida Keys where he enjoyed time spent with friends, fishing, manatee watching, and savoring key lime pie! He was passionate about ice hockey, following and cheering on the Norfolk Admirals with a devoted group of friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his father "Bobby" Murphy and paternal grandparents Robert Henry and Helen Murphy. He is survived by his maternal grandmother Mary Miles, parents Patti (Don) Boyd, sister Kristy (Paul) Leslie, brother Sean Murphy, stepbrothers Chris (Sheree) Boyd and James (Carol) Boyd and 15 nieces and nephews. Eric is also survived by his most faithful companion, his beloved husky Rebos.
As requested by Eric, an IT scholarship has been established at TNCC in his name. Donations in lieu of flowers will be most appreciated and can be made payable to the TNCC Educational Foundation, note "Eric Shane Murphy Scholarship", and mailed to the TNCC Educational Foundation, Rm 725-I, Hampton III Bldg, 99 Thomas Nelson Dr, Hampton VA 23666.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Eric's favorite local hangout, Schooners Grill in Newport News, on Friday, October 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Eric was regarded by friends, family and coworkers alike as a kind and honest person who was always there for you no matter the time of day or what he had going on personally. Uncle Parrot will truly be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019