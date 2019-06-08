Home

Eric Wayne Hogge, 26, passed away June 6, 2019. A resident of the White Plains, Eric was born to Steve and Marion Hogge on January 3, 1993. Eric is survived by his parents; brother, Christopher Hogge (Elleana); nieces, Charisma & Laila; nephew, Steven, grandparents, Judie & Bennie Hogge as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. The family will receive friends 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday June, 9th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. A service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday June 10th at Claytor Rollins with the burial immediately following in Eastern Cemetery, Poquoson. Friends may call on the family at other times at the residence of Patsy & Buster Insley, 752 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson. Condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 8, 2019
