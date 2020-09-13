1/1
Erica Kristine Dixon and Ryland Hiro Morales
1989 - 2020
Erica Kristine Dixon, 31, and her son, Ryland Hiro Morales, 7 weeks old, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2020. Erica was born on August 25, 1989 in Norfolk, VA to Frank and Yvonne (Deceased) Dixon of Hampton. She married Seth Morales on May 17, 2018 and they had one child, Ryland born in Williamsburg on July 19, 2020.

Erica is survived by her daughter, Bryanna Niquole Smith and stepdaughter, Coraline Pearl Rose; her sister, Angie Eastman; her brothers, Joseph Lee Martin, Eric Dixon and Johnathan "Johnny" Dixon. Erica and baby Ryland also leave many other family members and friends who will sadly miss them.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will hold a public visitation from 6:00–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required before entering the building and social distancing is required.

Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
