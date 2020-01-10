Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
Erin Diaz Obituary
On January 9, 2020, Erin Diaz, 39, passed away after an eight year battle with cancer. She was employed by 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union for almost twelve years. She was very in touch with customer services, where she helped people every day. She was an avid Yankees, Texans, and UVA fan.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Silvestre Diaz; three children, Dimitri, 20, Elena, 15, Anna, 13; her father, Brian Devine; her mother, Tammy Wilson; sisters, Stephanie Kelley and Holly Cox. As well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and many loving in-laws.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 10 AM -12-noon. A gathering following the visitation will be announced.

Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020
