Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erline Wimberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erline Davis Wimberly


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erline Davis Wimberly Obituary
Erline Davis Wimberly (81 yrs.) passed away unexpectantly on March 28, 2020. Erline was born on June 18, 1938 in Newport News, Virginia to Katie and Charlie Davis (both deceased).

She was a graduate of Huntington High School class of 1957 and a graduate of Peninsula Business College class of 1969. She enjoyed being a member of the Order of Eastern Stars/Tents. Erline was a faithful and lifelong member of Rising Star Christian Church where she served in various capacities. She worked and retired from Newport News School System in 1999.

Erline was predeceased by her husband (of 58 years) Ervin Bernard Wimberly, 6 brothers, 2 sisters, and 2 grandsons. Immediate family left behind to cherish her memory are 3 daughters: Avis Wimberly-Williams (Darrell), Corlis Wimberly Bernard (Daryl), and Ursula Dana Jones (Tony), brothers: Robert and Norman Davis, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by R.S.C.C. family and PBCAA family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Graveside service will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -