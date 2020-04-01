|
|
Erline Davis Wimberly (81 yrs.) passed away unexpectantly on March 28, 2020. Erline was born on June 18, 1938 in Newport News, Virginia to Katie and Charlie Davis (both deceased).
She was a graduate of Huntington High School class of 1957 and a graduate of Peninsula Business College class of 1969. She enjoyed being a member of the Order of Eastern Stars/Tents. Erline was a faithful and lifelong member of Rising Star Christian Church where she served in various capacities. She worked and retired from Newport News School System in 1999.
Erline was predeceased by her husband (of 58 years) Ervin Bernard Wimberly, 6 brothers, 2 sisters, and 2 grandsons. Immediate family left behind to cherish her memory are 3 daughters: Avis Wimberly-Williams (Darrell), Corlis Wimberly Bernard (Daryl), and Ursula Dana Jones (Tony), brothers: Robert and Norman Davis, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by R.S.C.C. family and PBCAA family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Graveside service will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020