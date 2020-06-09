Erma Hudgins Webb of Mathews, Virginia went to live with Jesus on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, Onemo, Virginia. Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery, Moon, Virginia. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We appreciate your understanding.



