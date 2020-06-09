Erma H. Webb
Erma Hudgins Webb of Mathews, Virginia went to live with Jesus on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, Onemo, Virginia. Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery, Moon, Virginia. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We appreciate your understanding.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
JUN
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Dear Joy, Jill and families -

I have many fond memories of times spent with your Mother.
My thoughts and condolences are with each of you now and in the
days to come.

With love -
Bailey
Bailey Diggs
Friend
