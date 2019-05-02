|
|
Erma Celeste Lucas-Williams, 83, passed away from this earthly life and entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 29, 2019. July 26,1935, She was born in Rocky Mount, NC. The youngest of 10 children born to Mary Jane and Ivey Lucas; as well as the last surviving sibling in her family. Erma received her high school diploma from Nash County School in 1953. Upon relocating to Newport News, Va. in 1953 she continued her education at Peninsula Business College where she received her Certificate in Business.Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Gethesmane Baptist Church. A wake service 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press from May 2 to May 3, 2019