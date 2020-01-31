|
Ernest Dewey Stoneman went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at The Hermitage Richmond. He was born on May 28, 1929 in Mt. Airy, NC and was a life-long peninsula resident. Ernest graduated from Hampton High School and then received a B.S. in Business Administration from Virginia Tech where he was in the Corps of Cadets. After graduation, he served in the Korean War as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Following active duty, he continued to serve in the Reserves for six years, attaining the rank of Captain. Ernest was a member of Liberty Baptist Church for more than 50 years and enjoyed singing in the "Heart Throbs" Senior Choir. He married Anne Gertrude Overman on June 14, 1952 in Hampton and they were inseparable for 65 years.
Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; his parents, Robert McKinley Stoneman and Clara Lou Zela Sumner Stoneman; brother, Paul Stoneman; and great-grandson, James Michael Alsop. He is survived by his son, Robert Clyde Stoneman (Nancy); daughter, Brenda Stoneman James (Kevin); three grandchildren, Katelyn James Alsop (Michael), Emily James Malizia (Joe) and Corey Lee James (Morgan); four great-grandchildren, Everly James Alsop, Graham Warren Alsop, Micah James Malizia and Harper Grace Malizia. Ernest was affectionately known as "Gran Gran" by his grandchildren and he enjoyed being near his great-grandchildren in his last months. His caregivers called him "Mr. Ernie" and he was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. While flowers are appreciated, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020