Ernie Howard, also known to friends as "Tiny" passed away on April 29, 2020. Born August 15, 1944, and a native of Newport News, Ernie attended Newport News High School and retired from Pentran. He was a 32nd degree Mason and held membership in the Scottish Rite. Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Carrie Mae nee Hill; and his wife, Carolyn nee Dunaway. He is survived by his brother, Perry Howard (Dee) of Newport News; several nieces and a nephew. Services will be private. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.