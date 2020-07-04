1/1
Ernest "Shern" Foye Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Ernest "Shern"Foye Jr, 78  was called home.  Ernest is survived by his sons, Roger and Kelvin; daughters, Melvelyn and Veronica; 5 siblings, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and other relatives and friends. VIewing-Sunday, July 5 from 1 to 4 p.m at the funeral home. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at Smith Brothers Funeral Chapel, which will be live streamed at www.smithbrothersfh.com. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton VA, 757-723-4117.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
Foye siblings, Im here for you today, tomorrow, and always. Dont dwell on his passing, but celebrate the life he lived well. Love ❤
E.B. Moore, Jr.
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved