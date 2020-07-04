On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Ernest "Shern"Foye Jr, 78 was called home. Ernest is survived by his sons, Roger and Kelvin; daughters, Melvelyn and Veronica; 5 siblings, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and other relatives and friends. VIewing-Sunday, July 5 from 1 to 4 p.m at the funeral home. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at Smith Brothers Funeral Chapel, which will be live streamed at www.smithbrothersfh.com
. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton VA, 757-723-4117.