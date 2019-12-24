|
Ernest J. "Ernie" Phillips Jr., 93, left this Earth on Dec. 21, 2019, for open farm land with plenty of river views in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Ernie was a lifelong resident of Hampton. He grew up on the family dairy farm off Fox Hill Rd. on what is now Phillips Lake. His parents Ernest, Sr. and Estelle "Bonnie" Phillips gave him a couple of acres to build his home where he lived with his wife Charlotte "Oot" Phillips and son Peyton Phillips. It was on that farm that young Ernie learned all about farm animals, raising crops, and riding horses, which he did competitively as a young man. His love of animals and planting and growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers continued for nearly his whole life.
In addition to his time in Hampton, Ernie and Oot also built a weekend "cabin" in Lanexa, VA where they welcomed many friends and family over the years, on weekends and into retirement. Everyone could always count on Ernie to greet them at either home with, "Good to see you," and "How about a 'soda'?"
Ernie was a proud graduate of Hampton High in 1943. He was chair or co-chair of many of his class's reunions.
After a year and a half of veterinary school, the Army wanted him in their veterinary corp. Upon his graduation from 2 years in the Army, he had various jobs before retiring from NASA in 1980.
Ernie's favorite way to spend time was with his family and friends. The surest way to broaden his ever-present smile was when he would be with his son Peyton and beloved wife Oot. His nephews and nieces lived nearby, and he was always interested in their lives and never was too busy for a good chat. And his grandchildren, Blair and Hunter always brought him great joy and gave him plenty of stories that had him bursting with pride!
Recently asked what his favorite college football team was, he responded enthusiastically, "Virginia Tech," where his son went! And, when asked what the most important thing to do early in retirement was, he replied, "First, get the bourbon!"
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister Louise Phillips Mancil. He is survived by his son Peyton Phillips and his wife Mary Katherine Moore of Lanexa, granddaughter Blair Phillips Hoffmann and her husband Michael of Atlanta, GA, his grandson Hunter Phillips and his wife Malone of Portland, OR, his great-grandson Phillips Hoffmann of Atlanta, and many nieces and nephews. Ernie had the exceptional good fortune to have one of his nephews, John Heinke and his wife Patti as next-door neighbors. They were always there for Ernie for daily social visits or whenever he needed anything.
The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home from 3:30 to 5:30 Thursday, December 26. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 Friday, December 27 at Hampton Baptist Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Hampton History Museum or Longwood University in the Charlotte Newell Phillips scholarship.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019