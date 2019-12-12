|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Jerome Wran Edwards entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. His life began on January 22, 1965 to the late Janie Mckelvin and Bernard Wran Sr. in Washington D.C. At the age of seven, he was adopted by Robert and Doramae Edwards and relocated to Petersburg, Virginia. Later, Ernest moved to Hampton, Virginia where he attended and graduated from Phoebus High School in 1983. Ernie's highlight at Phoebus High School was playing in the marching band. He started his career at the Langley Air Force Base Commissary in 1979.
The joy of his life was spending time with all of his family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always made everyone laugh. He spent his spare time playing the slot machines and bingo. Ernest's love for the slots resulted in him working as a manager at several casinos.
He was proceeded in death by three brothers, Bernard Wran Jr., Sterling Peterson, and Eugene Peterson; and two sisters, Doreen Dorsey and Donna Stewart.
Ernest leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, LaWandra Edwards; one son, Robert Edwards II (Latasha Edwards); one daughter, LaQuasha Edwards (Timothy Anderson II); three sisters, Valerie Mccree, Janie Southerland (Thomas Southerland Sr.), Daiyyah Edwards; one grandson, Robert Edwards III; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was loved by all of his family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
The celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 P.M. on December 14, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA. 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019