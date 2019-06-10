|
|
Deacon Ernest L. Billups, Sr., 79, departed this life, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Isalee R. Billups, and son, Ernest Billups, Jr. He is survived by five daughters: Myra Dixon of Yorktown, Cheryl Lennon and Melissa Davidson of New Jersey, Ernesha Strazdins of Gloucester, and Tierra Samuels of South Carolina; two sons: Isaac and Jonathan Billups of Gloucester; four sisters: Mary Savage of Gloucester, Annabell Paige of James Store, Marjorie Brewton and Frances Perry of Hampton; two brothers: William and Maryus, Jr., Billups of North; 31 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Gloucester Field Cemetery, Hayes. Wake will be Monday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on June 10, 2019