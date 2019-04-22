Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Ernest L. King Obituary
Mr. Ernest Leon " Buddy" King transitioned peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mrs. Annie King, three daughter Mrs. Brigieta King- Hunt, Mrs. Linetta King- James , Ms, Dawn King and a son Mr. Daniel Sirois. Two Sisters Mrs. Mattie Williams, Mrs. Geraldine Woodard, one brother Mr. James Allen King. Ten grandchildren,and Eight great- grandchildren and a host of ralatives and friends, Services for Mr. King will be held 1:00p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA. by. Dr. Christopher C. Carter Sr.,Interment with full military honors will be held a Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Mr. King will be held from noon until 5:00p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at C.C.Carter Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 22, 2019
