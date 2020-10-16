Mr. Ernest Woodley, Jr., husband of Mrs. Lucille Woodley transitioned on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. Viewing for Mr. Woodley will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services for Mr. Woodley will be held noon Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2020.