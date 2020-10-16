1/1
Ernest Woodley Jr.
Mr. Ernest Woodley, Jr., husband of Mrs. Lucille Woodley transitioned on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. Viewing for Mr. Woodley will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services for Mr. Woodley will be held noon Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
OCT
17
Service
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
