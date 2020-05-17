Tina Harris, 70, of Newport News, Virginia, died at home on May 8, 2020, with her daughters by her side. The funniest and smartest of four sisters, she was born in Norfolk, VA, on November 3, 1949, to Lt. Cmdr. Ernest John and Phyllis (Bailey) Edmands. She grew up overseas and along the East Coast, graduated from Montgomery Blair High School (Class of 1967) in Silver Spring, MD, and attended the University of Maryland at College Park. A devoted daughter, when her parents returned to the Hampton Roads area in 1968, she followed suit. After she had taken some time off to sing folk songs and protest social injustice, her father-then a professor at Thomas Nelson Community College-tossed her a freshly printed course catalog and told her quietly, but firmly, "Pick something." Unexpectedly, she found her calling. Earning her Nursing degree in 1972, Tina worked tirelessly as a Registered Nurse for the next forty-three years, primarily in Labor & Delivery. Smart as a whip with a cheeky sense of humor, she was a passionate and outspoken advocate for mother and baby wherever she worked. In difficult situations, her honesty, intelligence, intuition, sensitivity and common-sense approach sometimes ruffled feathers but, more often saved lives, alleviated fear, eased pain and minimized complications for thousands of babies, mothers, and the occasional new doctor. She cared deeply for the souls who crossed her path and quietly made a profound impact on our community-birthing babies first at Riverside Hospital in the 70's, where she met her husband of almost 30 years, Nelson B. Harris, Jr. She then went on to work at Williamsburg Community Hospital, Mary Immaculate, Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, D.C., Sentara Careplex, Hampton General and Riverside Regional Medical Center, over a span of five decades. Delighted by the humor and joy of becoming a new parent, she was a captivating storyteller when recounting the highlights of her shift, reducing her many admirers to fits of laughter with her keen observations. When her patients faced the inevitable and tremendous loss which sometimes accompanies birth, she was a serene and steady comfort to them, though it affected her deeply as well. Tina was the epitome of strength, integrity and conscience to everyone in her family, including her elderly parents for whom she cared, in her home, until their passing. Her dedication to her calling often kept her away from home more than she wished, but her husband supported her career each step of the way, and remained a devoted companion until his passing in 2011.
Outside of work, Tina loved the written word and was a brilliant writer herself. She was proficient in needlework; skilled as a seamstress; loved music, art, politics, animals and (of course) babies. A genealogy enthusiast, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century. She was a lifelong Episcopalian confirmed by the Archbishop of Canterbury which, she felt, should probably qualify her as an Anglican Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Margot Grier of Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her three children, Ted Watts of Alameda, CA, Allison Ohlgren of Newport News, VA and Katherine B. Harris of Virginia Beach, VA; two sisters, Karla Conner and Wendy Pearson of Newport News, VA; two nieces and five grandchildren.
Due to current restrictions, services will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk at www.justgiving.com/remember/786298/Tina-Harris, in honor of Tina and Eeyore, her very first patient, whom she rescued as a child.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.