Ernestine Vaughan, 76, was called to eternal rest on Monday, November 2, 2020, surrounded by her children. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Whiting's Chapel. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance. Facecoverings and social distancing are required. Facebook Livestream will be available. Mrs. Vaughan may be viewed from1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences at whitingsfuneralhome.com