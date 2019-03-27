Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Ernie Conrad Lane Obituary
Ernie Conrad Lane, 73, of Hampton, VA went to be with the Lord with family at his side on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Nashville, TN, he has been a resident of the Peninsula for 36 years. Ernie served in the US Navy as an electrician and retired as a facilities manager after over 50 years. He was an active member of the Chinese-American Family Bible Church in Virginia Beach.Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Moy Lane. Survivors include his son, Kevin and wife Joanne; daughter Elizabeth and husband Philip; sister, Martha Ann; brothers: Alex, John, Michael, and Jere; and grandchildren, Anna and Jesse.The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Family Bible Church, 5545 Susquehanna Dr., in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S Armistead Ave, Hampton. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Bible Church.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2019
