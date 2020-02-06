|
|
For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord's. Romans 14:8
SSgt. Errol Fraser went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 35. Errol was born on January 12, 1985 in Neptune, NJ. He was the son of Rosemary Fraser and Leon Fraser, Sr. He accepted the Lord early in life and attended Little Zion Baptist Church, Williamsburg, VA. Errol was a graduate of Woodside High School in Newport News, VA. After graduation, he attended Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA. After his freshman year at VSU, he enlisted in the Army National Guard as a 88M Heavy Transport Operator. After Basic Training, he deployed overseas where he served an 18 month tour. Errol graduated from VSU in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Errol was assigned to the 1173rd Composite Truck Company in Virginia Beach, VA as a squad leader in 4th platoon.
Errol was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Eleana Fraser; aunt, Vanessa Smith; uncles, David Fraser and Leslie Owen Smith; grandfathers, William Carpenter, Sr., Roland Dorsey, Sr. and Charles Hill, Sr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Rosemary Fraser and Leon Fraser, Sr.; his daughter, Rhaine Fraser (Pilar Moran); grandmother, Ruby J. Dorsey; siblings, Leon, Jr. (Misha), Letitia Fraser, Anthony Fraser, Basean Fraser, Terrell Morton, Mark Wiltshire, Shard Handberry (Paula); uncles, Herman Goodrich (Debra), Harold Fraser (Patricia), Charles Hill, Jr., Izeem Carpenter (Tywana) William Carpenter (Maria), Steven Antoine; nieces, Jaciera, Journey, Genesis, Anaya; nephew, Jamison, along with a host of loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 6:00 pm at Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020