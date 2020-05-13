Erleen Wheeling passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem in 1920 to the late Laurelston Dodson Lawson and Julia Francis Westmoreland Lawson. Erleen was a graduate of Salem College and a career teacher in public schools. She believed in the value of education and inspired countless students. She was a dedicated and active member of First United Methodist Church since moving to the Peninsula in 1958. She served as a Sunday School teacher and as United Methodist Women president. She found joy in serving on the mission committee, worship committee, the church board, and organizing the annual craft shows. James and Erleen also served as representatives to the Annual Conference and attended the School of Christian Missions for many years. It was through the Bithynia Sunday School Class that she met lifelong friends and made a loving Newport News family.She was always involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, loving and supporting each as a constant source of faith, wisdom and guidance. Her presence was unmistakable and she commanded an audience with grace and charisma. She loved her family boundlessly and was our matriarch and guide.In addition to her parents, Erleen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James; daughters, Julia Dawn and Lynn Leslie; and her siblings, Uella and Rosco. She is survived by daughters, Susan Lee Kahl and Karen Jamie Cromer; sons-in-law, Bob Kahl and David Agee; grandchildren, Geoff and Jeremy Kahl, Valerie Cromer Ryan, Anna McLaughlin, and Rachel Hall; five great-grandchildren; and nephew, J.R. Lawson.The family will hold a small graveside gathering at Salem Cemetery in Winston Salem, NC on May 16th. Because we are restricted to a limited number of guests, we ask that you support us with your prayers. A memorial service will be planned at a later date at First United Methodist in Hilton Village, Virginia.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center or the First United Methodist Church in Newport News.The family wishes to thank the nurses, therapists and assisting personnel of Warwick Forest, Riverside Hospice and Visiting Angels for their compassionate and loving care of our Erleen.