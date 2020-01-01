|
Ervin Monroe Dulaney, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Monroe, GA. He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death.
Ervin was born on February 5, 1926 in Floyd Co., VA to the late Arthur O. Dulaney and Ella Reed Dulaney. He was the third of four boys. He was married to the late Mary Burgess Dulaney in Pearsol, TX in 1950. They were married for 51 years.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Claudia Nock, and Cynthia Merrill and his brothers, Carl Dulaney and Hubert Dulaney.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathleen Bowen (Richard) of Monroe, GA.; his brother, Ronald E. Dulaney (Carol) of Pompano Beach, FL.; and his son-in-law, Robert Merrill of Beebe, AR. He leaves behind to treasure his memory six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 at the mausoleum chapel in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020