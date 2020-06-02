Essie Harrow Byrd
Essie Harrow Byrd, 97, passed away on May 30, 2020, in Kilmarnock, Virginia. She was a native of Deltaville, Virginia and resident of Newport News for 51 years. Essie was a homemaker and a member of the Eastern Star as well as a lifetime member of Hilton Baptist Church.

Essie was preceded in death by her husband, Ceylon Jackson Byrd. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Hill (Donnie); son, Jack Byrd (Karen); grandchildren, Christine McKee (Philip), Rick Byrd, and Stephanie Wishon (Zach); great-grandchildren, Pete, Ruth, Mark, Beth, Aiden, and Logan; and many nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates and thanks the caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living at Kilmarnock for their loving care during Essie's time with them. A special thank you to staff members, Tonya, Evon, Chef André, and Leroy. And, a special thank you to supportive neighbor, Nancy of Reedville.

A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service for family members will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
