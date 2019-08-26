Home

RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen Street Worship Center
98 N. Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
View Map
Essie Mae Smith


1928 - 2019
Essie Mae Smith Obituary
Essie Mae Smith, 90, transitioned on Sunday evening, August 18, 2019. She was born to Isaac and Florence Mason on August 23, 1928 in Yellow Bluff, Alabama.

As a young adult, she was a teacher in Yellow Bluff, Ala. and later worked as a CNA in Key West, Florida.

Essie is survived by her two children, Joyce Thompson (Johnnie) and Herman Smith, Jr.; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a celebration of life viewing at Queen Street Worship Center, 98 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 followed by the funeral service conducted by Rev. Anderson W. Clary Jr. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2019
