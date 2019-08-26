|
Essie Mae Smith, 90, transitioned on Sunday evening, August 18, 2019. She was born to Isaac and Florence Mason on August 23, 1928 in Yellow Bluff, Alabama.
As a young adult, she was a teacher in Yellow Bluff, Ala. and later worked as a CNA in Key West, Florida.
Essie is survived by her two children, Joyce Thompson (Johnnie) and Herman Smith, Jr.; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life viewing at Queen Street Worship Center, 98 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 followed by the funeral service conducted by Rev. Anderson W. Clary Jr. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2019