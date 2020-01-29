|
|
Estella Etrulia Boyd, 90, entered into her eternal rest on January 26, 2020. She was a resident of the Hampton Roads area for over 45 years.
Estella was a proud military spouse. She was a faithful member of Centurion Interdenominational Church at Fort Monroe. She excelled at homemaking and her passion to further hone her skills led her to travel outside of the home to explore and master additional talents allowing her to become a professional seamstress and craftmaster which she then utilized to create a business from home. Estella is preceded in rest by her husband Charles E. Boyd Sr. and children Handsome Boyd and Marilyn Boyd.
Left to cherish her memory are 10 children Charles E. Boyd Jr. (Karen), Saundria Murphy, Charlotte Thomas (Samuel), Alan Boyd (Lorna), Velda Wilcox (Marvin), Janice Hoggard (Eric), Jackie Holly, Michael Boyd (Tammie), Ralph Boyd, Karen Boyd; 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Centurion Interdenominational Church 157 Bernard Rd, Hampton, VA 23651. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020