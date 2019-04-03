Estelle Lillian Morgan Payne, 88, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, April 1, 2019.Mom was a member of the Hampton Roads Seventh Day Adventists Church in Hampton for over fifty years. She enjoyed spending time with us, but especially with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her two great-great-granddaughters. She loved showing them how to make crafts.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Samuel Payne; son, Marvin Webster Payne; mother, Lillian Taylor Morgan; father, Daniel Webster Morgan; three sisters, Charlotte, Viola and Evelyn; and one brother, Sammy.She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories, son, William "Billy" Payne (Cathy); daughter, Carolyn Estelle Payne Holt (James) – all of Newport News; six grandchildren, Billy (Amy), Jeff (Tiffany), Craig (Holly) Payne, Michelle Kibble (Jimmy), Chris and Christopher (Tori) Holt; thirteen great-grandchildren, Carter, Kaylee, Ava, Kia and Hunter Payne, Cameron, Haley, Case and Chancellor Holt, Taylor, Jimmy, Chase and Landon Kibble; two great-great-granddaughters, Aubree and Paisley Holt; her brother, Franklin (Betty) Morgan; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Cornel Stoian. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary