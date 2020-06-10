Estelle Marie Dudley Gilliam, our beloved heartbeat, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 12, 1942 to John and Viola Dudley of Wilkes Barre, PA.



She is a graduate of GAR High School 60' (Wilkes Barre PA), where she was active in field hockey and basketball and was the first African American Majorette. She received a Bachelor of Education degree from Christopher Newport University and was an Elementary School Teacher in the Newport News and Yorktown Public School Systems for over 20 years, spending most of her career at Mt. Vernon Elementary. She was a beloved member of Crossroads Community Church in Yorktown.



She married the love of her life in 1960 and embarked on an adventure around the world as an Army wife for over 30 years.



She sparkled in every aspect of her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives. She was their first teacher and first best friend.



She leaves to cherish her memory her life's partner of 59 years Retired Lt. Colonel Charles E. Gilliam Sr.; her three children, Charles Gilliam (Belinda), Michelle Gilliam, and Deborah Glover (Michael Glover); her grandchildren, Michelle Moore (DeAuntre), Tiara Cosmo, Ashli Gilliam (Tyshawn), Christopher Gilliam, Samantha Glover and Arden Gilliam; her great grandchildren, King-Ali Bush, Mariah Moore, Tyius Bush, Mason Moore, Kennedi Moore, Beau Cosmo, Jamal and DeAundre Moore; her sister Gloria Alexander; her sisters in-law, Fumiko Dudley, Velma Dudley, Esther Dudley, Barbara Dudley, Ella Ruth Jordan, Colee Johnson (Jack), Catherine Lockhart, and Faye Thornton; her beloved Dudley and Gilliam Family; her best friend Mary Ellen Beckley; and a host of "adopted" children & grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones.



Her family wishes to thank each and every medical professional, family member and friend that supported her successful heart transplant journey since 2011, they will forever be affectionally known as "Team Stella."



Due to Covid-19 there will be a private funeral service on June 12, 2020 at Crossroads Community Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to a special "Nana" fund which has been created for Estelle's great-grandchildren. For more information please email office@thegardenofchildren.com.



Professional Funeral Services by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store