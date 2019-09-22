|
Esther A. Kincaid, 86, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Hospice House and Support of Williamsburg. She was a native of Summersville, WV and had been a resident of Newport News for many years.
She retired in 1993 from Sammy's Steak House as a waitress after numerous years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hilton and a member of the American Legion Post #25 Braxton Perkins. One of her great joys was taking care of her flower gardens and beds surrounding her home. Her greatest joy was caring for her family.
Preceding her in rest is her husband, Martin O. Kincaid. Surviving members of her family include her daughters, Karen E. Anzelone and Brenda A. Kincaid; son, Bruce L. Kincaid; and grandson, Kyle M. Kincaid. She was also preceded in rest by five siblings and survived by her sister, Lynda Nelson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
The family thanks the staff members of Riverside Hospital and Hospice House for the kind and supportive care received during Mrs. Kincaid's illness and their time of need.
A service celebrating Esther's life will be held on Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019 at 2:00 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
