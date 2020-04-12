|
Mrs. Esther B. Evans departed this life on Monday Apr 6, 2020 at her home in Disputanta, Va . She was the daughter of the late John W. and Avis L. Bailey of Surry County, VA. She was married to the late Waverly Evans. She leaves to cherish her memories a son Waverly M. Evans of Upper Marlboro, Md and a daughter Yvette Williams of Dendron, Va. Seven siblings Payton Bailey (Gerline) Capitol Heights, Md, Preston Bailey of Landover, Md, Henderson Bailey of S. Chesterfield, Va, Lillian Jackson of Petersburg, Va, Hazel Pierce of Alpharetta, Ga, Alvinia Thomas(Willie) of Waverly, Va and Ola Rice of Prince George, Va. Four grandchildren, Delonte Boykin (LaToya) , Waverly Evans II, Chant'a Evans and Chenere Evans and three great grandchildren Tyler Boykin, Landon Boykin and Phoenix Evans and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and community family. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Dendron, Va where she served on numerous ministries.
The viewing will be held at Poole's Funeral Home 2 - 4 pm Wednesday April 15, 2020. A graveside will be held 1:00 pm Thursday April 16, 2020 at Mt Moriah Cemetery Elberon, Va
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020