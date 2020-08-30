1/1
Esther Bass Polston
Esther Bass Polston, 100, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Esther was a native of South Carolina but was a resident of Newport News, Va most of her life. She is preceded in rest by her husband, Cecil P. Polston; and sons, Cecil P. Polston Jr., and Christopher Robert Polston. Esther is survived by her daughters, Vickie Lisandrillo and her husband Danny, Linda Sue Clark and her husband Kerry; grandchildren, Chris Clark and his wife Michelle, Alexis Clark and her husband Mike, and Christopher Polston. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
