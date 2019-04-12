Home

Estille Wayne Cox Jr.

Estille Wayne Cox Jr. Obituary
Yorktown, VA – Estille Wayne "EW" Cox, Jr., 74, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was a native of Blanket, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country in Vietnam. Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years Travis Cox; and a brother Jerry Cox.He is survived by two brothers, Larry Cox of Texas and Jonathan Cox of Hampton. VA; three sisters, Betsy Hasson and Sherry Cox of Hampton, VA; Marilyn Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; Crystal Piel of Nottoway, VA (a niece who was like a daughter to Wayne and Travis); two sisters-in-law, Lou Ellen Cannon of NC and Juanita Tyson of Georgia; and many nieces and nephewsA funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2018, in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 15, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019
