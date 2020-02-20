Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map

Ethan Everett Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethan Everett Long Obituary
Ethan Everett Long, age 25, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. Ethan is survived by his mother, Debra; father, Frank (Angela); brother, Brendan (Erin); grandfather, George Roundy; and close cousins, Ashley, Lauren and Colton. Uncle to Tucker, Cassidy, Kinley, Avery, Finn, Gracie, and Sadie. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret "Grammy" Roundy. Ethan was beloved by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Ethan was a 2012 graduate of Menchville High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ethan was a gear-head who enjoyed anything with an engine from 4-wheelers to off-road trucks. He was extremely adventurous, jumping at the chance to go hunting, fishing or camping.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -