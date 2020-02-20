|
|
Ethan Everett Long, age 25, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. Ethan is survived by his mother, Debra; father, Frank (Angela); brother, Brendan (Erin); grandfather, George Roundy; and close cousins, Ashley, Lauren and Colton. Uncle to Tucker, Cassidy, Kinley, Avery, Finn, Gracie, and Sadie. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret "Grammy" Roundy. Ethan was beloved by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Ethan was a 2012 graduate of Menchville High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ethan was a gear-head who enjoyed anything with an engine from 4-wheelers to off-road trucks. He was extremely adventurous, jumping at the chance to go hunting, fishing or camping.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020