Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ethel Adams Taylor Obituary
Ethel Adams Taylor, 80, of Toano, VA, passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born in Charles City, but always considered Providence Forge ("The Forge") her home.

Ethel was an avid fan of the Yankees and the Nats. She loved bowling, playing Rook, and traveling. Ethel worked as a legal assistant for over 20 years to Billy Richardson, Attorney at Law, and later in life worked as an office assistant for Francisco Robinson & Associates for over 25 years.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Taylor; three brothers, John Wesley Adams, Jr., Richard Edward Adams, Howard Irving Adams; and one sister, Estel Adams Butler. She is survived by her son, Ryland Hazelwood, Jr., and his wife, Anita, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, November 4 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm on Sunday, November 3 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James City Bruton Volunteer Fire Department: 3135 Forge Road, Toano, VA 23168. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019
