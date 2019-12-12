Home

Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene,
32 Tidemill Lane
View Map
Ethel Clarke Horne Obituary
Ethel Clarke Horne entered into eternal life on December 5, 2019 with family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Alburtos Horne, Sr and sons Darryl Keith Horne and Albert Lynn Horne.

She leaves precious memories with her children James (Marie), Rhonda (Frank), Michelle, Alburtos Jr (Daphany), Charlene, Eric, Michael (Olivia), and Alicia. She also leaves a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.

A viewing will be held Friday, December 13th at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117 from 2 to 5 and family visitation from 5-7.

Funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14th at Church of the Nazarene, 32 Tidemill Lane. Burial at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019
