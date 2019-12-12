|
Ethel Clarke Horne entered into eternal life on December 5, 2019 with family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Alburtos Horne, Sr and sons Darryl Keith Horne and Albert Lynn Horne.
She leaves precious memories with her children James (Marie), Rhonda (Frank), Michelle, Alburtos Jr (Daphany), Charlene, Eric, Michael (Olivia), and Alicia. She also leaves a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 13th at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117 from 2 to 5 and family visitation from 5-7.
Funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14th at Church of the Nazarene, 32 Tidemill Lane. Burial at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019