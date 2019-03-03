Ethel Delores Randall Creekmur was born on July 1, 1930, Williamsburg, Virginia. She was one of four children born to James A. Sr. and Mary Randall. At an early age she joined First Baptist Church and was a faithful servant. Shortly after marriage, she joined Zion Baptist Church and was a faithful servant. She graduated from Bruton Heights Negro School in 1947. She completed 3 years of study at Hampton Institute in 1950, in the Department of Music studying voice and piano. She was united in holy matrimony to Robert E. Creekmur on August 28, 1950. From this loving union came the blessing of a son Robert Jr., and a daughter Vivian Yvonne. Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Creekmur, Sr. Ethel Delores Randall Creekmur is celebrated by her loving son Robert Jr. (Rosemary) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, a devoted daughter, Vivian White (Vlan), of Hampton, Virginia; two grandchildren Xavier Creekmur (Chaundra) of Savannah, Georgia; Stephanie Creekmur-Mills (Thomas) of Woodbridge, Virginia; One brother, Charles E. Randall of Los Angeles, California; and a beloved sister, Elizabeth Dodds of Springfield, Massachusetts and host of piano and voice students; devoted family and friends; loving neighbors, and devoted caregivers. A viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will began at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Zion Baptist Church, 125 W. County Street, Hampton. Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary