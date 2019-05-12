93, formerly of Hampton, departed this life May 4, 2019 in Henrico, VA. Born to Jesse & Gladys Edgerton, the fourth of five children, on May 5, 1925 in Kenly, NC the family moved to Newport News, VA after Ethel graduated from high school; there she worked for Newport News Shipbuilding. She met Robert Wynne, the love of her life, and they married in 1953. Ethel was an avid reader, loved music & playing the piano, getting together with her bridge group and exercise friends at the YMCA. She was an active member of 1st Christian Church in Hampton where she sang in the choir for many years. Ethel & Bob loved to travel, visiting 48 states often visiting family along the way.Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Wade Wynne and is survived by her daughters Jane Wynne Jennings (David, Sr), Anne Wynne Jewett (Charles) & grandchildren David & Will Jennings, Jimmy (Diana) & Lee Jewett & great grandson Landon Jewett & many beloved nieces & nephews. Special thanks to all the people who provided her with great love & care at Beth Sholom Gardens. Services will be held at the Wynne Family Cemetery in York County. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary