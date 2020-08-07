On Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, Ethel M. Clarke entered eternal rest at her residence surrounded by family. She was a resident of Isle of Wight County and member of St Paul's Holiness Church in Dendron. She retired from Isle of Wight County Public School System as a Bus Driver and a Cafeteria Staff. She is survived by three children, James R. Clarke, Jr., Terry T. Clarke, and Anita D. Glymph, two sisters, Virene Howell and Delores Savedge, one brother, Calvin Gilchrist, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband James Roger Clarke.



A viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at St. Paul's Holiness Church Dendron, VA. A private graveside service will be held by family.



