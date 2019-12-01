|
Hayes, Va. - Ethel McCloud Currier Kramp, age 86, of Gloucester County, Virginia, went to be with the Lord.
Ethel joins her sons, Chris Currier and Kenny Currier Kramp, in Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband, Herbert Ned, her niece, Deborah Blake O'Sullivan, and nephew, Thomas B. Blake, Jr.
In addition to being a loving and dedicated mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, Ethel was an active member of the Gloucester Choral Society, and Choir and Handbells Director at several churches in the Peninsula area. Her passion for singing and music was well known to her family and friends. Ethel also had a big heart for animals, especially felines.
A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., in Gloucester, VA.
The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association or local Gloucester Humane Society. Local arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019