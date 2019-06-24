Ethel Walton Brown, 98, died on June 23, 2019 in Mattaponi, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurley Lee and Mattie Williams Walton, and her husband of 72 years, Joseph Willard Brown, Sr. She is survived by their son, Joseph "Jay" Willard Brown, Jr. (Susan); two grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown Tate (Steve) and J. Todd Brown (Amy); three great-grandchildren, Emma Kate and Hope Camden Wikingstad and Madeline Claire Brown. Ethel was a faithful servant for her Lord and a lifelong devoted member of Old Church United Methodist Church, Shanghai, Virginia. She loved hard work, gardening, cooking scrumptious meals, and solving the scrambled word puzzle in the daily newspaper. She volunteered many years for the American Cancer Society in King and Queen County. The family wishes to express genuine appreciation to caregiver, Carolyn Tyler, for her extraordinary and loving care for Ethel during her declining years. Remains rest at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. The family will receive friends there from 5 to 8 PM, Monday, June 24th. A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, June 25th at the funeral home with interment following in Old Church United Methodist Church Cemetery, 25694 The Trail (State Hwy. 14), Shanghai, VA 23110. Contributions may be made to Old Church Cemetery Fund, 145 Gregory Lane, Mattaponi, VA 23110.Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Daily Press on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary