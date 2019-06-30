Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Etta Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etta Edmondson Morton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Etta Edmondson Morton Obituary
Etta Edmondson Morton, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was a native of Norton, Va. and resident of Warner, Va. for 36 years. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

Etta was preceded in rest by her husbands, James Edmondson and James Robert Morton; parents, Worley Hammonds and Eliza Thompson; son, Dana Morton; daughter, Doris Edmondson; brother, Dallas Hammonds; and sister, Lucy Hammonds.

She is survived by her children, Angela Morton Moore (Stacey), Donna Mae Edmondson, and Wanda Sebastian; Donna Dunlevy and Gail Bennett who were daughters of her heart; sons, James Edmondson (Cindy) and Shawn Morton; family friend, Timothy Trainham, who was like a son; grandchildren, Melinda S. Weis; Amber, Joshua and Cody Jones; William, Christina, Chris and Teresa Solitro; James and Kristen Edmondson; Shawn II and Samantha Morton; and Zachary Halstead; more than 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including nephew, David Morton.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now