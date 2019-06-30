|
|
Etta Edmondson Morton, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was a native of Norton, Va. and resident of Warner, Va. for 36 years. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Etta was preceded in rest by her husbands, James Edmondson and James Robert Morton; parents, Worley Hammonds and Eliza Thompson; son, Dana Morton; daughter, Doris Edmondson; brother, Dallas Hammonds; and sister, Lucy Hammonds.
She is survived by her children, Angela Morton Moore (Stacey), Donna Mae Edmondson, and Wanda Sebastian; Donna Dunlevy and Gail Bennett who were daughters of her heart; sons, James Edmondson (Cindy) and Shawn Morton; family friend, Timothy Trainham, who was like a son; grandchildren, Melinda S. Weis; Amber, Joshua and Cody Jones; William, Christina, Chris and Teresa Solitro; James and Kristen Edmondson; Shawn II and Samantha Morton; and Zachary Halstead; more than 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including nephew, David Morton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019