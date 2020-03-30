|
Etta H. Branch, 85, departed this life on Wednesday, March 26, 2020 after a long sickness. She is survived by her four children, Drake Branch, Trina Branch, Janetta Lee and Kenny Branch, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private service will be conducted Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Jefferson Park with Dr. Reginald C. Woodhouse officiating. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing Tuesday at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2020